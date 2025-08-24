Imphal: In an operation conducted by the Border Affairs and Manipur police, authorities seized brown sugar and arrested a person along with Rs 3.8 lakhs in cash in Manipur’s Churachandpur district over the past 36 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Following credible information, a joint team carried out the operation. It recovered 20 soap cases containing brown sugar, weighing approximately 236 grams (excluding the weight of the soap cases), as well as Rs 3,87,100 in cash.

The recovery was made from a house in Songsibok Thingkangphai village, under the jurisdiction of Churachandpur police station.

The house was occupied by Mr. Chinsiathang (52), a resident of Tangpijol village in Singngat Sub Division, who was arrested for further questioning. With this arrest, the total number of individuals arrested in drug-related cases in Churachandpur over the past week now stands at three.

The police also reported that this operation followed an earlier one on August 19, 2025, when two drug smugglers were arrested near Pioneer Camp, along NH-102B in Singhat-PS, Churachandpur district.

The arrested individuals were identified as Lungousiem of Songpi Kholui village and Ngamminlal of Songpi village.

From the two suspects, police seized 111 soap cases containing brown sugar, weighing approximately 1.3 kg in total, as well as a Yamaha MT 15 motorcycle (black, reg. no. MN 01AF 9857) and a Mahindra Bolero SUV (reg. no. MN 04AF 5742).