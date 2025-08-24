Guwahati: Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, continues to attract attention for its diverse wildlife, including the Rufous-necked Hornbill, an important species in the Eastern Himalayan forests.

Known for its colorful feathers and unique calls, the Rufous-necked Hornbill plays a crucial role as a seed disperser and supports forest regeneration. Its presence is vital for maintaining the balance of the ecosystem.

Assam’s Forest Minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary, shared on X (formerly Twitter), “The Rufous-necked Hornbill at Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve is an important species in the forest and contributes to its regeneration. Its presence helps sustain the ecosystem.” He also credited Bitupan Kolong for the photograph.

The bird is listed as Vulnerable by the IUCN and faces threats from habitat loss and hunting. A senior forest official stated, “The hornbill is vital for the forest’s health, and continued protection is necessary.”

Local communities around Manas also value the presence of the bird. “We often hear its calls in the morning, and it’s a part of our surroundings,” said Ranjit Basumatary, a community conservation worker.

While the hornbill’s presence highlights the biodiversity of Manas, experts note ongoing challenges, including deforestation, human-wildlife conflict, and poaching. “Manas has made progress after years of unrest, but it still faces significant challenges.

Without stronger surveillance, effective anti-poaching measures, and sustainable livelihoods for local communities, species like the Rufous-necked Hornbill may face further pressure,” said Arunima Deka, an environmental activist.