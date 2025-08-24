Guwahati: In a remarkable public health success, the Demow Rural Community Health Centre cum Model Hospital (DRCHCMH) in upper Assam’s Sivasagar district has recorded zero deaths from snakebites in 2024, despite treating 863 patients—146 of them venomous cases.

This marks the fourth consecutive year (2021–2024) of zero mortality at the centre, a rare feat in India where snakebite remains a leading killer.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to a new study published in the international journal Toxicon, Assam recorded nearly 11,000 snakebite cases in 2024 with 36 deaths statewide. Against this backdrop, DRCHCMH’s record stands out as a replicable model for rural snakebite management.

Most cases at the centre occurred during the monsoon months, with green pit vipers (Trimeresurus spp.) being the most common culprit, followed by cobras, kraits, and the red-necked keelback. Patients showing early signs of envenomation were administered polyvalent antivenom under a standardized treatment protocol developed in-house.

“Our rural CHC has achieved zero deaths for four consecutive years (2021–2024) out of over 3,200 patients. Only two patients required referral for ICU care, meaning more than 98% of victims recovered without intensive care. The venomous bite rate was around 14%,” said Dr. Surajit Giri, one of the study’s authors.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The study attributes the success to a three-pronged system. This system includes community awareness campaigns launched since 2018, a Venom Response Team (VRT) linking villagers with the hospital through WhatsApp and phone alerts, and a Fast Response Team (FRT) of well-trained health workers ensuring quick antivenom administration and airway management.

Crucially, more than half of patients (52%) reached the hospital within the “golden hour” (30–60 minutes), greatly improving survival outcomes.

Snakebite is a WHO-listed Neglected Tropical Disease, claiming an estimated 58,000 lives annually in India. Assam itself reported over 150 snakebite deaths in 2022, a figure that dropped to 37 in 2023 and 36 in 2024, thanks to better antivenom availability, rigorous training of healthcare workers, and awareness drives.

“The key is collective effort—community participation, treating teams familiar with local venomous species and venom dynamics, well-trained staff, and government support,” Giri added.

The Demow model shows how rural health centers can play a frontline role in achieving India’s National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming (NAPSE), launched in 2024 to halve mortality by 2030.

Researchers suggest the center’s integrated approach—combining science, community participation, and timely hospital care—could serve as a blueprint for snakebite-prone regions across India and beyond.