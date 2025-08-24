Guwahati: Four researchers from Gauhati University (GU) have been granted a patent for a plant-based formulation to combat obesity and its related health complications.

The patent, officially issued on August 20, 2025, by the Indian Patent Office, was awarded to Dr. Manas Das, Pritimoni Das, Dr. Pranjan Barman, and Dr. Naba Kumar Hazarika.

This achievement marks a significant advancement for the university’s research efforts.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, congratulated the team on X, stating, “This achievement highlights the power of academic research, and I urge all higher education institutions to encourage such innovation that transforms knowledge into solutions for society.”

Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, added, “This patent reflects the institution’s commitment to turning traditional knowledge into practical health aids. It is a proud moment for the university and sets an inspiring example for our students and researchers, reaffirming that Gauhati University remains a pioneer in impactful and socially relevant research.”

The patented formula, number 569904, is a unique herbal combination of two plants: Phyllanthus urinaria and Adhatoda vasica nees. The researchers developed a therapeutic extract by blending equal portions of both plants and using a water-ethanol mix.

While Phyllanthus urinaria is traditionally used for urinary ailments and Adhatoda vasica nees for respiratory issues, this is the first documented use of them in combination to address obesity.

Lab trials on mice showed promising results, including reduced body fat, lower levels of triglycerides and LDL (harmful cholesterol), and overall weight loss.

This development could pave the way for safer, plant-based alternatives for obesity management, merging ancient remedies with modern science.