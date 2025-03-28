Horoscope Today | 28 March 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 28 March 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (28 March 2025).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

You may be tempted to make up your own rules, Aries, because you really aren’t happy with the ones before you. Be careful of doing so without first understanding the full implications for you and the people around you. By all means, if you feel like certain things just aren’t right, take steps to change them. There’s no reason that you have to stay within traditional constraints.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Your actions may be erratic and spontaneous today, Taurus, but they will also most certainly be powerful. Sharp intellectual mind will drive you. Perhaps there’s someone near you who has great cunning. You may be feeling brainier than usual. Genius ideas are apt to surround you and your actions as long as you keep an open mind about how and when they manifest.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Take some time to break out of your normal routine and see what’s going on in the world around you, Gemini. You may not even be aware that these outside energies have a huge effect on what you’re doing in your own little compartment.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Don’t feel like you’re obligated to jump through other people’s hoops, Cancer. Just because someone wants you to do something doesn’t mean you have to oblige. Bend over backward for yourself and not for the entertainment of others. Freedom is an operative word for you, so make sure you exercise this right in every aspect of your life. No one else is going to do it for you.

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

You may be acting unconsciously, Leo. Suddenly you’re halfway through a task and wondering what you really hoped to accomplish by starting it in the first place. Be more conscious of your energy and how you use it. Make sure you don’t shoot yourself in the foot by wasting your precious resources on things that don’t really matter in the long run.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

You can rely on your good luck to pull you out of difficult situations today, Virgo. This is one day when you can launch yourself headfirst without worrying too much about the outcome. There’s a great deal of positive energy on your side that you may not even be able to see right now. Trust that whatever you undertake will work out fortuitously for you in the long run.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

You may have your guard up as you fend off people and situations that have caught you unprepared, Libra. Be careful about putting up such big walls that you can’t see over them. The danger of building a fortress that doesn’t allow others to come in is that it makes it more difficult for you to look out. Leave one wall shorter so you don’t cut yourself off from the outside world.

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

An element of the mystical and fanciful will play a significant part in your world today, Scorpio. This energy is likely to come to you unexpectedly, and your first reaction might be to shy away from it. Believe in the power of thought and intention. Pursue whatever you wish to achieve in your world. Putting a great deal of willpower behind your actions will make you more likely to succeed.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

You may sense that the selfish motives fueled actions around you. You may be the only one who really sees what’s going on, Sagittarius. You feel like an observer on a mountain looking down with disdain on the people below. You understand the politics of the situation, yet from your high vista you feel powerless to implement effective change. Collect data now and act later.

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

Take action that will help you find greater freedom in your life, Capricorn. In an attempt to please the people around you, you may be giving up too much of yourself. Before you know it, you may be in shackles connected to people, situations, and commitments that you can’t seem to extricate yourself from. Use today to free yourself from these chains.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

You may have to consciously let go of some of your plans, Aquarius, and simply leave things up to chance. The element of the unexpected can help you out quite a bit, so work with it instead of trying to keep it at bay. The natural flow of events should lead you toward a place of greater freedom. Use your imagination instead of relying completely on mental processes like logic.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

Don’t let the positive energy of the day pass you by, Pisces. You’re able to grab hold and make greater use of it than most, so don’t hesitate to get going early and keep on going until late. Stop contemplating the issues and take action. Take the best aspects of each side of the issue instead of feeling like you’re restricted to one side or the other.