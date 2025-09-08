Imphal: A joint team from the Anti-Drug Cell, Manipur, and Imphal East district police arrested two alleged smugglers and recovered 50 kilograms of contraband ganja worth approximately Rs 20,000 in the regional clandestine trade, police reported on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off about suspected anti-social elements operating along National Highway 102, the team intercepted a vehicle reportedly headed to Dimapur, Nagaland, on Sunday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

After thoroughly searching the vehicle, the team detained two suspects found in possession of cannabis/ganja. They made the arrests and seizure at Khabam Lamkhai, under the jurisdiction of Heingang Police Station in Imphal East district.

Police later identified the arrested individuals as:

i. Pathan Azaman Khan, a resident of Khomidok Masjid Maning, Imphal East district, and

ii. Arjun Chingakham, a resident of Kongpal Khaidem Leikai, currently residing at Khurai Kongpal Chingangbam Leikai, Imphal East district.

The team seized the following items from their possession:

i. 47 packets of cannabis/ganja, weighing approximately 50 kilograms, packed in four suitcases, and

ii. One mobile phone with a SIM card.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police have taken the arrestees, the seized items, and the impounded vehicle into custody for further legal action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2023.