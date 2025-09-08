Imphal: Security forces arrested two alleged cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba) on Sunday from their locality at Lilong Chajing Mamang Leikai, under Singjamei Police Station in Manipur’s Imphal West district.

The accused, identified as Angom Silky Devi, 22, and Oinam Niranjit Singh @ Alex, 21, are both residents of the area.

Police reported that the two were involved in extortion and in recruiting youths into the banned organization. During the arrest, the security personnel seized two mobile phones from their possession.

Based on information provided by the arrested individuals, police launched the second phase of the operation on Sunday afternoon in the Sekmai Pangantabi area, under Sekmai Police Station in the same district.

During the operation, security forces recovered one seven-point-six-two SLR rifle along with one magazine, one modified point-three-zero-three rifle without a bolt along with one magazine, four single-barrelled rifles, one revolver, one point-two-two pistol along with one magazine, two improvised explosive devices, five rounds of point-three-zero-three ammunition, five rounds of seven-point-six-two-millimetre ammunition, four bulletproof vests, ten barrel cartridges, two Baofeng handheld radio sets, and four bags.

Police confirmed that the arrested persons and the seized items were handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal proceedings.