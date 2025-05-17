Horoscope Today | 17 May 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 17 May 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today.

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

You could be a situation in which you have to make a decision about a relationship, Aries. Perhaps old demons have come back to haunt you about your freedom, and now you have doubts. Don’t listen to the doubts, because if you do, you may regress ten paces in your emotional life. Roll the dice and decide.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

You aren’t the biggest advocate for working under constraints, Taurus, so today is going to be good for you. You will accept them, and gracefully. Do you understand the meaning of such a day? It would be wonderful if you learned how to hold onto the paradox you discover. The greatest freedom comes through discipline. If you can do this, you will be happy!

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

Abandon the myth that you don’t have any gifts or means at your disposal, Gemini. The proof is that you have your body. Are you taking care of yourself? Do you exercise? Do you take care of minor health issues? All of these questions are related. You regard your gifts the same way you regard your body.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

Cancer, if you’re waiting for someone to fulfill all of your needs, you may have to wait a very long time. The paradox of love is that it arrives on your doorstep in its most profound form when you need it least. So take whatever steps you must in order to fulfill yourself. If you don’t, you will be eternally dependent, which doesn’t suit you very well.

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

If you have children, their difficulties may remind you of your own, Leo. Or their education brings back memories of your own. Have you held onto any issues from that period that still bother you today? This would be a good time to ask yourself that question. The answer could benefit your loved ones dramatically.

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

Don’t spend beyond your means today, Virgo! If you happen to be in a crowd of enthusiastic shoppers, it could be disastrous for your wallet. You could yield to the prevailing spending mood all too easily! On the other hand, perhaps you owe yourself a treat. If you feel this is the case, at least limit yourself a bit.

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

Minor tensions will arise today, Libra. Someone close to you, perhaps your partner or a parental figure, seems to be trying to convince you to adopt a certain behavior you aren’t willing to follow. Will you negotiate gently or forcefully? The second seems more likely. Knowing that, do your best to control it.

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

The mood will be a bit oppressive today, Scorpio. After meeting the challenges presented by the past several days, you’re likely to want a little peace and quiet! But you can expect to be sought out and asked to assume your duties. You may feel like forgetting the whole thing and running away. Be reasonable and wait until you have some vacation time.

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

This isn’t a day for subtle, sensitive people like you, Sagittarius. In fact, the winner will probably be the one who shouts the loudest and bangs on the table. The air of aggression will have an effect on you. You could be somewhat upset and more vulnerable than usual. It would be wise for you to stay away from all the commotion.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

Some differences of opinion concerning your love life may come up today, Capricorn. You could find your beloved taking more liberties than you allow yourself. Instead of resenting it, follow your partner’s lead. This could be a chance to realize that you need more novelty in the emotional realm. Be open to looking into the possibilities. The day ahead could bring you just what you seek.

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

This day may not be one of your favorites, Aquarius. You may be all too aware of the constraints of your chief occupation. You’re likely to hanker for appropriate rewards for your labors. This is a good day to define new personal and professional goals. They will sustain you through your chores. In the meantime, how about asking for that raise?

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

Until now, you may have been too stubborn about doing what you want without trying to address the question of your financial means, Pisces. Even if it seems too materialistic, It’s urgent that you take care of this question. Push ahead and try to raise your standard of living, because you have something to learn in this domain.