2025 is upon us now and healthy eating is the need of the hour to prevent the chronic disease called diabetes from striking us and bringing a drastic change in our lives altogether.

As per research, over 79 million Indians are estimated to get diabetes by 2030.

It is quite true that obesity and genetic factors play a major role in a person for getting afflicted with diabetes.

However, these statistics can be reversed if we stick to a regular eating pattern religiously.

To reduce the risk of diabetes, it is not necessary that you should skip your staple food items altogether.

When you eat traditional food items in a small portion, there is a great chance that you won’t only stay healthy without weight gain but also stay immune from life threatening diseases or ailments.

According to celebrity dietitian Leema Mahajan, the following eating pattern can greatly change your lifestyle and keep diabetes at bay-

1. One-fourth of your plate: Grains of your choice (preferably unrefined). Unrefined grains include brown rice, red rice, wild rice, millet, whole oats, quinoa.



2 Half of your plate: Cooked non-tuber vegetables. It includes beets, radishes, turnips, onions, yams, spinach, lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes.

3. One fourth of your plate: Lean protein, aiming for at least 25 grams per meal. It comprises of egg whites, tofu, low fat milk, paneer, beans, peas, lentils (dal), greek yoghurt

4. No snacking after dinner.



5. Maintain a 4-hour gap between meals.



6. Limit fruits to one per day, paired with nuts.



7. Reduce added sugars to no more than 1 teaspoon daily—better yet, avoid them completely.

This eating pattern when followed for a month will not only make you feel better but also manage your weight, reduce your sugar levels, and improve your digestion, hormonal balance, and gut health.