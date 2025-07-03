Dibrugarh: A team from the District Transport Office (DTO), led by District Transport Officer Hirak Jyoti Deka, carried out a special drive in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Wednesday, targeting vehicles operating without valid documents, driving licenses, permits, and two-wheelers being driven without helmets.

DTO Hirak Jyoti Deka said that the drive also focused on addressing frequent complaints regarding battery-operated e-rickshaws being driven by minors. The transport department has taken serious note of such violations and is taking appropriate action.

He further added that action is also being taken against goods-carrying vehicles illegally transporting passengers, which poses a serious risk to public safety.

As per recent government directives, several violators have been served notices and directed to attend mandatory counselling sessions organized by the transport department to ensure awareness and compliance with road safety norms.

The DTO informed that such drives will continue in the coming days to promote responsible driving and enhance road safety across the district.

