Intermittent fasting means going without food for a few hours each day. After doing it for about a month, your body can start to change in good ways.

Many people notice weight loss first, because the body starts burning stored fat for energy. If you keep eating healthy and stay active, you can keep losing weight steadily.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Your body also gets better at using fat for fuel, which can help your metabolism (how your body turns food into energy).

Fasting can help control blood sugar, which is useful for people who are at risk of diabetes.

It may also reduce inflammation, which is good for your overall health and can lower the risk of diseases.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Some research shows it might lower blood pressure and help your heart.

You may feel more focused and alert since fasting can help your brain work better.

People often feel more energetic and notice better digestion too.

Fasting can also help your body clean out old or damaged cells, which may keep you healthier and slow down aging.

After 30 days, you might see changes like weight loss, better digestion, and improved heart health. If you keep it up, you can keep these benefits going.