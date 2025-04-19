Justin Bieber's video with Sexyy Red sparks speculation, Hailey reacts

Justin Bieber’s recent video with rapper Sexyy Red has gone viral, attracting attention from fans and even sparking comments from his wife, Hailey Bieber.

In the video, Justin can be seen kissing the rapper on the cheek after greeting her, which led fans to speculate about the nature of their interaction. Many fans noticed how happy Justin appeared around Sexyy Red, with some commenting that he seemed more cheerful with her than when he’s around Hailey.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Despite the online buzz, Hailey Bieber appeared to take the moment in stride, commenting on the video with three heart-eye emojis. Some fans defended Justin, suggesting that the kiss was friendly and platonic, while others questioned the closeness between him and Sexyy Red.

Also Read: Singer Justin Bieber struck with facial paralysis

The rapper, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, responded to one of the comments, which read, “Justin don’t be smiling like that with his girl [Hailey],” with a simple, “Yes, he do!!”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The video and online reactions come amid ongoing speculation about Justin and Hailey Bieber’s marriage. Over the past few months, rumors of relationship troubles have circulated, particularly after Justin seemingly unfollowed Hailey on Instagram and removed her father from his follow list.

Additionally, Justin’s previous Instagram posts raised concerns about his health, with one post in particular featuring lyrics that seemed to hint at personal struggles: “I like a fly guy, I fly high like a magpie, I go high like I’m that guy.”

Also Read: Garena Free Fire collaborates with Justin Bieber for its 5th anniversary : Event Date And More Details

Further fueling the rumors, reports suggested that Hailey had unfollowed Justin on Instagram as well, though she later clarified that it was likely a glitch.

However, earlier this month, the couple appeared to be in good spirits as they enjoyed a romantic ice cream date at Cold Stone Creamery in Los Angeles, presenting a united front. The Biebers, who welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 23 last year, have not publicly addressed the relationship rumors directly.

As the couple continues to navigate public attention, their fans remain captivated by their every move, with many hoping that their bond remains strong despite the rumors.