Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ earns over Rs 20.1 crore in two days

Sunny Deol’s latest action-packed entertainer ‘Jaat’ has made a strong start at the domestic box office, grossing Rs 20.1 crore within its first two days of release.

The film, which hit theatres on April 10, 2025, earned Rs 11.6 crore on its opening day, according to figures shared by its production house Mythri Movie Makers on X (formerly Twitter).

Directed by Gopichand Malineni in his Hindi directorial debut, ‘Jaat’ features a stellar ensemble cast including Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Saiyami Kher. Despite the impressive numbers, the film has received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences.

The review also criticized the film’s graphic violence, noting the use of disturbing visuals such as severed heads and crimes against vulnerable groups as manipulative storytelling tactics.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is already gearing up for his next major project, ‘Lahore 1947’, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The period drama will feature Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta alongside Deol.

Randeep Hooda, on the other hand, is set to appear in ‘Matchbox’, an international project co-starring John Cena.

The film, under Apple Original Films, is directed by Sam Hargrave, best known for Extraction and his work on Avengers: Endgame.