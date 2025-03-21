The right way to brush teeth: Are you doing it wrong?

Brushing your teeth may seem like an easy task, but many people make simple mistakes that can harm their teeth and gums over time, as there’s more to it than just using a toothbrush and scrubbing your teeth.

The American Dental Association (ADA) suggests brushing your teeth twice a day, once in the morning and once before bed. It’s not just about how often you brush, but how you do it. First, choose a soft-bristled toothbrush, as it’s gentle on your gums and teeth. Hard bristles may seem like they clean better, but they can actually hurt your gums and tooth enamel.

When you brush, use gentle circular motions instead of scrubbing back and forth with a lot of pressure. Brushing too hard can wear down your enamel and irritate your gums. Try to brush for two full minutes, as many people rush through it and miss important spots.

Make sure to focus on the areas where plaque builds up the most, such as the back of your mouth and along the gumline. Don’t just brush the front of your teeth, but also the inside surfaces, which are often forgotten but help keep plaque from building up.

After eating acidic foods or drinks, like citrus or soda, don’t brush your teeth right away. Brushing too soon can harm your enamel, as it becomes softer after eating. Wait at least 30 minutes before brushing.

Also, remember to change your toothbrush every three to four months, or sooner if the bristles start to wear out. By following these tips, you’ll keep your teeth healthier and avoid dental problems. It’s time to make sure you’re brushing your teeth the right way!