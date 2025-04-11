Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated on April 12, 2025 and it is a beautiful day to spread some top good wishes among your loved ones on WhatsApp.

This holy occasion celebrates the divine birth of Lord Hanuman who is the foremost devotee of Lord Ram.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Lord Hanuman is one of the most revered deities of Hinduism.

He is often prayed on Tuesday as it is believed that He was born on this day

Also Read : Popular Hanuman temples of Guwahati

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

These are the top 10 WhatsApp wishes to forward to your family, friends and relatives on Hanuman Jayanti 2025-

1. May Lord Hanuman, who has speed like the wind, accelerates your deepest wishes to the stage of fulfillment. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

2. Let the devotee of Lord Ram shower His blessings upon you and bring you the sweetest taste of your hard labours. Have a blessed Hamuman Jayanti 2025!

3. On this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, may success and prosperity ignite your life with happiness

4. Let us celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman with pure devotion and may His great teachings inspire us all

5. May the sacred teachings of Lord Hanuman help us move ahead in life successfully. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

6. On this holy day of Hanuman Jayanti, may your life get radiated with blessings from the ardent devotee of Lord Ram

7. Pray to Lord Hanuman, the epitome of devotion, strength and compassion, so that He guides you in the journey of life. Have a blessed Hamuman Jayanti 2025!

8. Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you and your family. Have a great day today and everyday

9. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti! May Pavanputra brings you the coolness of peace and radiate you with waves of success

10. Wishing you a meaningful and spiritual Hanuman Jayanti. May He bless you with courage and strength to move forward in the challenging journey of life.