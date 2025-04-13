Weekly Horoscope

As the cosmos align, the week ahead brings unique opportunities and insights for each zodiac sign.

Whether you’re seeking guidance in love, career, or personal growth, our expert astrologer offers predictions to help you navigate the week with clarity and confidence.

Here’s what the stars have in store for you:

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

Rahu’s placement in the twelfth house from your Moon sign empowers you to take charge of your health this week. Make a conscious effort to care for your mental and physical well-being—avoid spoiled food, and incorporate yoga and meditation into your routine. Engage in physical activity regularly to feel your best. Although money will flow in, you might end the week feeling like you’ve wasted a chunk of it. Stay focused on financial opportunities and use them wisely. A close friend or relative may distance themselves from you due to your recent behavior, which could strain your family dynamics. Prevent conflicts by staying flexible and diplomatic in your interactions. You’ll get a chance to speak directly with your senior officer and resolve work-related concerns, thanks to Jupiter in the second house. You may also uncover the reason behind your supervisor’s strict attitude, which will bring you peace of mind. Speak thoughtfully during these conversations. Students aiming for higher education will thrive this week—you’ll receive support in understanding complex topics and might make a major decision about your future.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

With Jupiter in the first house from your Moon sign, your partner’s health will likely become a source of anxiety and stress this week. Saturn in the eleventh house may also cause you to lose interest in your work and take early leave, which could be noticed. If you’ve been spending without thinking, you might suddenly find yourself in need of money. This is the time to learn the importance of budgeting and start practicing restraint. On the brighter side, your family life will improve as favorable planetary positions encourage warmth and unity at home. Your household members will begin to support one another emotionally. However, prepare for possible criticism at work for tasks you’ve already completed—take care to review your work closely to avoid errors. Students may face academic challenges due to unrest at home. Distractions could derail focus, so extra effort will be required to stay on track.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

Your sweet tooth will likely take over this week—but don’t let cravings dictate your choices, as they could lead to weight gain or even health issues like diabetes in the long term. Fortunately, your income will rise, allowing you to plan and save for the future. Consider long-term investments and manage your finances wisely. You’ll find yourself more involved in household matters and may even help the women in your family with their responsibilities. This will boost both your relationships and your reputation at home. With Saturn in the tenth house, your impatience may rise—so be careful not to interrupt others or speak impulsively at work, as this could offend colleagues or superiors. Practice meditation morning and evening to improve focus and mental clarity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

Ketu in the third house may rob you of mental peace this week, leaving you restless. Rather than dwell on discomfort, channel your energy into religious or charitable acts—these can uplift your spirit and improve your social standing. Jupiter in the eleventh house supports financial gains, allowing you to save or invest in real estate. If you’re a student or working away from home, loneliness might hit hard. Don’t let isolation get the best of you—reach out to friends and spend time with loved ones. At work, you’ll receive a task you’ve long wanted, but avoid rushing. Stay focused and meet the deadline to earn recognition and possibly a promotion. You may also get a chance to study abroad, so work hard and keep your goals in sight.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 2

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

Your healthy diet and regular routine will show positive effects this week—your weight will decrease, and your overall fitness will improve, thanks to Jupiter in the eleventh house. Friends and close relatives will support you financially if needed, especially with the Sun in your ninth house. Their help could even assist you in repaying debts. On the family front, you might witness inappropriate behavior from children, which could embarrass you in public. Instead of reacting harshly, sit down and guide them with patience. At work, your rising status will soften even your rivals, turning adversaries into allies. Use this positive energy to your advantage. Students pursuing higher education will benefit from favorable planetary alignments and support from loved ones.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

Ketu in the twelfth house urges elderly Virgos to watch their health closely this week. Joint pain or back issues may arise, requiring medical attention. Saturn’s position in the seventh house opens up chances to earn extra income—just plan carefully and stay focused. Good news will lift your spirits, and you’ll likely celebrate with friends. But remember, if you drink, return home responsibly to avoid upsetting your family. At work, you’ll mend past disagreements with superiors and teammates, which will polish your image and improve your chances of a promotion. Students can expect strong academic results this week, provided they stay diligent and focused on their studies.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 7

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

Sometimes, a little sadness adds depth to life, teaching us the value of happiness. Embrace whatever comes your way this week. With Jupiter in the eighth house, you need to draw up a realistic budget and stick to it. Seek advice from elders, especially your parents—their wisdom will guide you through key decisions. If someone in your family recently got married, expect good news about a new addition to the household. This will lift everyone’s spirits and reduce tension. Before entering any business agreement, trust your instincts. Someone you once overlooked may offer valuable business advice. When you feel overwhelmed, turn to music or dance—they can help lift your mood and dissolve stress.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

Jupiter in the seventh house brings confidence and clarity, allowing you to express yourself freely at work and in social circles. You’ll feel bold enough to make key decisions and stand by them. With Saturn in the fifth house, job seekers among you are likely to land a role that helps ease financial burdens and pay off debts. Stay persistent in your job search. Your financial condition looks promising, though a family member’s illness may add to your stress. Promotions are on the horizon if you push through and give your best from the start. Students will experience mixed outcomes—while the beginning of the week may be challenging, you’ll likely succeed by week’s end if you maintain focus.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 8

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

This week, prioritize your health by eating nutritious meals, especially green vegetables. Jupiter in the sixth house boosts your earnings—even minimal effort can yield good results. You’ll also notice reduced unexpected expenses, allowing for more savings. Complete any pending household tasks early in the week to avoid criticism from family members later. You may feel sluggish or crave praise for every little effort, but push through and stay productive. Saturn’s presence in the fourth house offers professional growth—use it to move ahead in your career. Students will benefit from planetary support—your hard work will pay off in your exams. Don’t hesitate to ask your teachers for help if needed.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

As a result of Ketu’s position in the ninth house from your moon sign, the old individuals who are born under this sign need to pay extra attention to their health during the entire week. This can be accomplished by going to the park in the morning and evening, walking for approximately half an hour, and avoiding dusty places as much as possible by going to the park. You have the potential to earn additional money this week if you work wisely. To accomplish this, however, you will need to devise the appropriate approach and work according to it. You frequently make promises to other people that are above your capabilities, and as a result, you find yourself in difficulty without even intending to be in it. However, you will need to refrain from doing this during this week. On the other hand, you run the risk of losing your reputation. For this reason, you should only promise to finish the work that you are capable of completing. This week, you will not have enough energy, and as a result, you will not be able to work with excitement on any projects. Its unfavorable impact will also be a source of annoyance for your coworkers, and there is a risk that the type of your behavior may also have an impact on the speed and efficiency with which they work. A significant number of pupils will be required to travel unnecessarily this week. It is because of this that they will not have sufficient time to learn. As a result of this circumstance, you should try to minimize unnecessary travel as much as possible this week; otherwise, you might run into some difficulties.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 4

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This week, because Ketu is located in the eighth house from your Moon sign, others will perceive you as being somewhat more worried about your health than you normally would be. As a result, people will notice that you are eating healthier than you did previously. As a result, maintain a healthy lifestyle and take pleasure in your good health. The fact that Jupiter is currently located in the fourth house from your Moon sign makes this week a very favorable time for any form of financial or real estate transactions that are on a smaller scale. Nevertheless, you should refrain from making any kind of significant investment at this time. If you can’t do so, then you should recommend that you spend your money on any significant investment only after seeking assistance from an older or more experienced individual. During this week, you can experience a very weird behavior from a member of your family or someone close to you. You will not only experience discomfort as a result of this, but you may also waste a significant amount of your time and energy trying to achieve an understanding of them. It may be difficult for individuals who conduct business in countries outside of their own to advance in their careers due to the legal complications that they may encounter. For this reason, you can defend yourself from this in a variety of different ways by ensuring that your paperwork is prepared from the very beginning. Your wait for the results of your examination might come to an end this week if you were waiting for them. As a result of the fact that this period will bring you some good news, particularly for those students who are away from their homes for their studies, they will receive support from their parents during this time.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Number: 11

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may be struggling with obesity or weight gain this week. You must maintain control of your weight by engaging in regular physical activity and practicing yoga. Consume no fried meals for this reason. You will be able to sustain the pace in terms of finances this week because Jupiter is in the third house from your moon sign. This means that you will be able to get good profits even if you work less. Because the position of the planets during this time indicates that your unanticipated expenditures will be very minimal, and as a result, you will be able to save a significant amount of money as a result. In the lives of certain individuals, the introduction of a new member into the family will bring about moments of joy and celebration. Not only will this result in the production of new foods at home, but it will also provide you with the opportunity to sit down and spend time with your entire family after a considerable amount of time has passed. In the past, the circumstances at your place of employment, regarding which you were exerting an extraordinary amount of effort to make them favorable, will appear to be favorable to you this week after you have exerted a little bit of effort. Specifically, what I aim to convey is that even if you labor a bit less than you normally would, you will still be able to get favorable and favorable outcomes at this moment. If you can acquire new skills and implement them in your academic pursuits, then and only then will you be able to jump ahead of other students. Particularly those individuals who are studying for any kind of admission examination will be required to adopt new methods and improve their creative abilities.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Number: 7