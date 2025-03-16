Weekly Horoscope

As the cosmos align, the week ahead brings unique opportunities and insights for each zodiac sign. Whether you’re seeking guidance in love, career, or personal growth, our expert astrologer offers predictions to help you navigate the week with clarity and confidence. Here’s what the stars have in store for you:

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

If you have been dealing with a serious illness, your health will improve this week due to the dedicated efforts of your physician and the care provided by your family. As a result, you will be able to recover with complete certainty. This week, you will also need to reflect on your finances due to Rahu’s placement in the twelfth house from your moon sign. You may receive funds from an old investment, but in trying to meet others’ excessive demands, you could end up losing a significant amount of money, even if you don’t intend to. From this point on, you’ll need to focus on learning how to say “no” to others.

Your thoughts will likely be centered on charitable activities this week, and you may choose to organize a religious event with your family. This will bring a sense of inner peace to everyone involved, and positive thoughts will begin to arise in your mind.

If you’ve been facing challenges at work, Saturn’s position in the eleventh house from your moon sign will help you overcome them easily with your understanding and complete your tasks efficiently. This will not only earn you the admiration of your superiors but will also allow you to set a good example for others.

The beginning of the week will be especially favorable for students, and by the end of the week, you will see significant improvement in your performance. However, you may face minor difficulties due to some conflicts at home. It’s important to stay focused on your studies, pay attention to your health, and minimize mental stress as much as possible.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

This week, those born under your zodiac sign can expect a very favorable health outlook. You won’t have to face any significant health issues during this time, so take advantage of this positive period by spending quality time with loved ones and enjoying the fresh air.

However, due to Jupiter’s position in the first house from your moon sign, you may experience some financial loss while traveling. There is a risk of losing or having some of your belongings stolen without your awareness. Therefore, it’s crucial to stay alert and take good care of your possessions.

Your witty personality will help you gain popularity in social settings, making it easier for you to attract the attention of influential people and earn respect within your community.

Saturn’s placement in the tenth house from your moon sign indicates a very favorable week for your professional life. The stars are aligned to support you, bringing good luck and fortune to your career and entrepreneurial efforts.

Students preparing for government exams will also benefit this week. Favorable planetary positions will bring good fortune, ensuring success in their studies and other areas of life.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

This week, make the most of meditation and yoga to improve both your physical and mental health. If you need guidance, consider seeking help from a professional. This period is beneficial for your health, so instead of wasting it on naps, use your time productively.

Due to Jupiter’s position in the twelfth house from your moon sign, unnecessary expenses could seriously affect your finances this week. Therefore, it’s best to minimize spending and only purchase essential items.

You may have the chance to discuss purchasing a new home or car with the more experienced members of your household. Not only will they offer their support, but if you need financial assistance, they will help you as well.

At work, if you make a mistake, owning up to it will reflect positively on you. Acknowledging your errors could actually work in your favor, but be sure to address and correct them immediately.

If you’re considering applying to a prestigious college located far from home, now may be a favorable time to do so. However, many students will need to rely on their instructors for guidance. Avoid taking shortcuts during this period, as doing so could have long-term consequences.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

This week, you will notice that those around you are performing better than usual in their respective careers. Instead of feeling envious of their success, take the opportunity to encourage and celebrate their achievements. Supporting them will not only boost their morale but also fill you with positive energy, enhancing your own image in the process.

With Rahu in the ninth house from your moon sign, you may be prone to carelessness when it comes to managing your wealth. To avoid a potential financial crisis, it’s essential to discuss saving money with your family members and heed their advice. Their guidance, especially from older relatives, will play a crucial role in improving your financial situation in the future.

This week, your knowledge will impress those around you. Your kind and generous nature will also make you attractive to someone of the opposite sex, possibly leading to a meaningful connection at your home.

Thanks to Jupiter’s position in the eleventh house from your moon sign, you will experience relief from the stress and challenges of life. Positive changes and unexpected events you’ve been waiting for will unfold, bringing you much-needed satisfaction.

Students in fields like information technology, engineering, and related areas will experience good outcomes this week, even with less effort. You might also get the chance to showcase your skills and achieve high scores in any exams you take.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 2

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

This week, people born under your zodiac sign will experience excellent health due to Jupiter’s placement in the tenth house, which is associated with your Moon sign. You won’t face any significant health issues, so make the most of this favorable time by spending quality moments with your loved ones and enjoying the outdoors.

Economically, this week looks promising. You will likely encounter several opportunities to boost your finances, and it’s important to take advantage of them. However, approach these opportunities with careful planning and strategy to ensure you’re prepared for any unexpected financial challenges in the future.

If you’ve had a long-standing legal case, this week presents a strong chance for a favorable outcome thanks to your hard work. Keep persevering, and wait for the right moment for things to resolve in your favor.

You’ll receive wonderful news about an increase in your income this week. This news may come directly from your superior and will likely be accompanied by a promotion in both position and status. As a result, your colleagues will begin to view you with more respect and admiration.

Students will also see positive developments across various aspects of their lives this week. If you are preparing for a competitive exam, this is an especially favorable time for you. The alignment of the planets will work in your favor, leading to success.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

This week, make it a point to consume fruits daily to maintain good health. Additionally, taking a morning walk in the park can help you stay in a healthy state throughout this period. Pay attention to your well-being and ensure you take the necessary steps to stay healthy.

Thanks to Jupiter’s placement in the ninth house from your Moon sign, any ongoing financial issues will be resolved early in the week. Additionally, you will find it easier to purchase things you need mid-week, which will improve your comfort and well-being.

Use your intelligence and influence to handle any household matters that may arise this week. If you fail to address these properly, others may form the wrong impression of you. Make sure to approach family discussions with a clear understanding of the issues at hand.

With Ketu in the first house from your Moon sign, be cautious about making promises at work. Only commit to things you are certain you can deliver on, as personal life challenges may prevent you from completing tasks on time.

This week is particularly favorable for higher education, offering you a good chance of success in this area. The positive shifts in planetary positions will improve your relationships and bring support from family and friends.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 7

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

With Saturn currently in the fifth house from your Moon sign, this week is particularly favorable for your health. Your commitment to maintaining your well-being will help alleviate various health issues. Make sure to stay consistent with your yoga and fitness routines and incorporate plenty of green leafy vegetables into your diet.

Be cautious with your finances this week. Avoid lending money without giving it careful thought, as doing so could lead to significant problems. To make the most of your financial resources, consider seeking advice from more experienced family members.

If you or a family member is considering settling overseas, Ketu’s placement in the twelfth house from your Moon sign indicates a favorable time for success in this endeavor. The alignment of beneficial planetary yogas suggests that putting in extra effort now will help you achieve your goal of relocating abroad.

If you’ve been dreaming of traveling to a foreign country, this week may bring that dream to fruition. You might find yourself traveling abroad for work-related reasons, leading to increased income and career advancement. Stay persistent and keep working toward your goals.

If you’re considering furthering your education, be prepared to put in a lot of effort. However, good fortune is on your side, and you will find that you can easily recall what you study during this period.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This week, your physical health will improve, but the fluctuations in other areas of your life may leave you feeling a bit restless. To achieve mental tranquility, it’s essential to spend time with those closest to you. Many people will find themselves spending money on their spouses this week, and you may also plan a trip to a beautiful destination with them, as your income will increase during this time. You will likely celebrate this happiness publicly with your loved ones.

However, be cautious about overspending, as it could negatively affect your health. Your unpredictable behavior may irritate someone you are emotionally attached to. To avoid this, focus on improving your attitude and acting appropriately with them.

With Jupiter in the seventh house of your moon sign, you will experience good fortune in your professional life. This alignment suggests that you will receive praise and support from those in authority, and some of you may even receive the promotion you’ve been waiting for.

In education, students who have been waiting for exams will achieve better results than expected. This success will come as a result of their dedication to their studies from the very start.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 8

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

If you are a senior member of the family, use your energy constructively to maximize your healthy lifestyle. By doing so, not only will you improve your own health, but you will also inspire younger family members to adopt healthy habits.

Rahu’s position in the fourth house from your Moon sign suggests that ongoing financial issues may become more challenging this week. Your thoughts will likely revolve around various expenses, causing restlessness, even though you dislike it. This restlessness may make it difficult for you to make decisions. In such situations, it is important to stay calm and manage your spending wisely.

This week, your strong desire for knowledge will help you build new connections. Additionally, if any family member is of marriageable age, the household environment will be positive as their wedding is planned for this week.

If you work in a profession you enjoy, this week will be significant for your career, thanks to Saturn’s position in the third house from your Moon sign. You will likely face numerous opportunities to advance in your field during this time.

However, you may feel mentally stressed and restless due to studying more than usual. To prevent mental health issues, engage in other activities like sports to balance your routine.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

People born under this zodiac sign will face a very low risk of serious illness this week, with only a few minor health issues to manage. If you experience any seasonal ailments, it’s important to consult a medical professional before taking any medication or attempting self-treatment.

With Saturn positioned in the second house from your Moon sign, all financial issues you’ve been facing will be resolved early in the week. This improvement will also make it easier for you to purchase necessary items in the middle of the week, leading to increased comfort.

You can expect more support from your older siblings than you initially anticipated this week. This assistance will help you navigate any significant challenges. To make the most of this support, it’s essential to communicate your concerns with them openly.

Throughout the week, you will engage in various charitable activities, which will ultimately benefit your career and enhance your social standing.

For students, this week will bring success, with many seeing the results of their hard work. Students preparing for competitive exams will also benefit from a stroke of luck during this time.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 4

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 4

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

This week, your tendency to overthink and stress excessively may harm your health. Instead of dwelling on your thoughts during your free time, focus on getting some work done or helping your family members. This will help keep your mind occupied and reduce unnecessary worry.

Unrealistic or risky plans this week could negatively affect your fortune. Therefore, avoid any actions that could put your finances at risk, as continuing down this path might lead to significant trouble.

You will experience relief from the ups and downs in your family life this week. As a result, a positive atmosphere will prevail at home. If your father has been dealing with health issues, there is a chance his condition will improve, allowing you to spend time with him and receive his support.

With Saturn in the twelfth house from your Moon sign, some of you may experience a transfer or a positive change in your job according to your desires. However, to make this happen, you’ll need to work on building a good relationship with your superiors from the start.

For students, this period will be crucial. Not only will your hard work lead to good grades, but it will also contribute to your personal growth. As a result, you and your family will gain more respect in society.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Number: 7