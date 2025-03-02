Weekly Horoscope

As the cosmos align, the week ahead brings unique opportunities and insights for each zodiac sign. Whether you’re seeking guidance in love, career, or personal growth, our expert astrologer offers predictions to help you navigate the week with clarity and confidence. Here’s what the stars have in store for you:

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):

This week, Aries, your physical well-being demands your utmost attention. Indulging in excessive consumption of meat, alcoholic beverages, or other detrimental substances could significantly impact your digestive health, potentially leading to a range of stomach-related ailments. Exercise moderation and prioritize a balanced diet. Financially, caution is paramount. There’s a heightened risk of monetary losses, so meticulous scrutiny of all financial transactions is crucial. By exercising prudence, you can mitigate potential setbacks and turn unfavorable circumstances to your advantage. The placement of Rahu in your twelfth house suggests that hidden secrets or personal information may be revealed to family members, resulting in embarrassment and tarnishing your reputation.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):

Taurus, the influence of Jupiter in your first house fosters a strong inclination towards spiritual pursuits. This week presents an ideal opportunity to embark on a pilgrimage or visit a religious site with loved ones, seeking solace and divine blessings. The spiritual guidance you receive will bring profound mental tranquility. Financial anxieties stemming from past difficulties may hinder your ability to utilize current income effectively. This week, you’ll gain clarity on how to manage your finances more efficiently. Rahu’s presence in your eleventh house suggests that a brief trip to visit relatives can provide much-needed respite from your hectic schedule. Dedicate ample time to your family, demonstrating your care and affection to prevent any feelings of neglect. In your professional sphere, cultivate positive thinking to achieve success.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):

Gemini, you’ll find yourself actively engaging with influential figures in society this week, driven by Ketu’s placement in your fourth house. However, prioritize your health over social engagements. Conserve your energy and focus on enhancing your well-being. Employed individuals will reap the rewards of their past efforts, with Saturn in the ninth house bringing financial gains. If you’ve been seeking employment, this week may bring a lucrative job offer from a reputable organization. Seize every opportunity that comes your way. Seek your parents’ guidance and blessings for any new ventures, ensuring they are informed of your plans and providing valuable feedback. Multitasking may lead to increased workload and mental stress, potentially causing you to feel overwhelmed.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):

Cancer, with Saturn in your eighth house, prioritize both your health and professional responsibilities this week. This period favors your well-being. Your workload may increase mid-week, but you’ll manage stress effectively. Your prayers will be answered, and past efforts will yield favorable results, enabling you to settle outstanding debts. Rahu’s position in the ninth house may cause mental unease and create a tense family atmosphere. Avoid actions that could escalate conflicts. Government employees may receive promotions, pay raises, or desired transfers. Maintain focus on your goals to stay motivated. Students are advised to take care of their health, adopting a balanced diet and consistent routine. Poor health could impede your studies and negatively impact exam performance.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 2

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):

Leo, your health will be stable this week, but be mindful of potential fatigue and anxiety during travel. Prioritize rest and relaxation. If seeking new investment opportunities, Rahu’s placement in the eighth house suggests sticking to secure options. Consult experts for guidance. Family misunderstandings will resolve, fostering a peaceful and harmonious home environment. Jupiter’s position in the tenth house enhances your professional prospects. Acknowledge the contributions of your team members to reinforce positive morale. Students will have a productive week. Refrain from laziness and engage in physical activities. Overcoming lethargy is crucial for achieving academic success.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):

Virgo, avoid excessive consumption of fried and spicy foods to maintain your health. Incorporate yoga and exercise into your routine. Consider taking a loan for business expansion, but exercise caution with financial dealings. Rahu’s presence in the seventh house necessitates careful money management. Jupiter’s position in the ninth house strengthens relationships with distant friends and family. This is an opportune time to nurture and reinforce existing bonds. Your efforts will yield positive results, improving your overall situation. Educational challenges will subside, bringing relief and revitalization. Utilize this time to engage in physical activities alongside your studies.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Number: 17

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):

Libra, be vigilant about your health, addressing any stress or pain promptly. Neglecting health issues can lead to future complications. Avoid cutting corners financially, as Ketu in the twelfth house could lead to legal troubles and reputational damage. Be mindful of your children’s interactions with others. Address any behavioral issues with understanding and guidance rather than punishment. Jupiter’s position in the ninth house may bring approval for a business loan. Invest the funds wisely. Seek knowledge and utilize the internet for learning, but avoid excessive social media use.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 8

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):

Scorpio, prioritize relaxation and quality time with family and friends to rejuvenate your spirit. This will enhance your overall well-being. Jupiter’s placement in the seventh house favors investments in assets like gold, land, or property. Plan a pilgrimage with your family to strengthen bonds and create a peaceful atmosphere. Saturn’s position in the fourth house suggests that family issues could impact your work. Manage your energy levels and strive for balance. Students preparing for competitive exams will perform well, but seek assistance when needed and avoid arrogance.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):

Sagittarius, your health will be robust, fostering a positive and jovial demeanor. A significant family event may require substantial expenditure, potentially impacting your finances. Rahu’s placement in the fourth house may lead to financial strain and mental stress. Avoid undue suspicion of family members, as they may be under pressure and require your support. Multiple factors may disrupt your focus, but maintain concentration on your work to achieve success. Control your thoughts and steer them in a positive direction. Students preparing for competitive exams may experience self-doubt and negative thoughts, particularly mid-week. Strive to maintain focus and confidence in your abilities.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):

Capricorn, Ketu’s position in the ninth house may cause health concerns, potentially affecting your work. Address any health issues promptly and avoid succumbing to fear. Jupiter’s placement in the fifth house alleviates financial difficulties. Auspicious yogas favor your financial well-being. An elderly family member may experience relief from long-standing health problems, bringing joy and harmony to the home. Maintain an optimistic outlook to maximize your professional opportunities. New opportunities will arise, making this week significant for your career. Students will receive strong support from parents and educators. Seek assistance without hesitation.

Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):

Aquarius, adopt healthy eating habits to enhance your well-being, as Ketu in the eighth house may lead to health issues. Exercise caution with your spending to avoid future financial problems. Avoid being opinionated and pushy, as it could damage your reputation. Efforts to expand your business partnership will be fruitful. Partnership disputes should be addressed clearly or resolved. Older siblings will provide guidance on academic matters, alleviating your worries. Engage in extracurricular activities to stimulate your imagination.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 8

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):

Pisces, your health will be excellent this week. Enjoy outdoor activities with loved ones. Jupiter’s position in the third house brings financial gains early in the week, but manage your spending to avoid depletion by the weekend. A stressful work environment may cause domestic strife. Avoid projecting your work stress onto your family. Professional success is on the horizon, with potential promotions for dedicated employees. Advocate for yourself to secure your deserved recognition. Students may waste time on non-academic activities, impacting their performance in upcoming exams. Prioritize studying and preparation.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 7