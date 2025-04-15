What's the best age to get pregnant as per experts?

Doctors say that the best age for a woman to get pregnant is typically in her 20s to early 30s, as this is when she is most fertile, making it easier to conceive and reducing health risks for both the mother and baby.

Experts explain that a woman’s fertility is highest in her mid-20s and slowly starts to go down after 30. After age 35, it becomes harder to get pregnant and there’s a higher chance of health problems during pregnancy, like high blood pressure, diabetes, or birth defects.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Still, many women today choose to wait until later to have children. Some do this for career, personal goals, or financial reasons. Thanks to medical progress and fertility treatments, many women in their late 30s or early 40s are able to get pregnant and have healthy babies. But doctors say it’s important to know the possible risks and to get regular check-ups to stay healthy.

In general, the best time to get pregnant is between the ages of 20 and 30. During this time, women under 30 have a 20–25% chance of getting pregnant each month. After 35, this chance goes down to about 15% or less. After 40, it becomes much harder to get pregnant naturally, and many women need help from treatments like IVF.

Even though there is a “medically ideal” age, the best time to have a baby is different for everyone. A woman’s health, mindset, support system, and life situation all matter.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experts say the most important thing is to understand the facts, talk to a doctor, and make the decision that feels right for you. With good planning and care, women can have healthy pregnancies at many different ages.