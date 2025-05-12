Guwahati: After weeks of silence marked by cryptic, blacked-out posts, Amitabh Bachchan finally addressed his followers on Sunday with a heartfelt message about the recent Operation Sindoor.

The Bollywood legend paid homage to the Indian Army and honored those who lost their lives in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

In a Hindi post shared on X, Bachchan described the harrowing violence that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including tourists and a Nepalese national.

He recounted the tragedy through the perspective of a devastated woman who saw terrorists murder her husband.

“Don’t kill my husband,” she begged, but they forced her to watch his execution. One of the attackers ordered her to survive and “tell the world” what she had witnessed.

Bachchan, 82, connected this gut-wrenching account to a poignant line from a poem by his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Quoting in Hindi, he wrote, “I carry the ashes of the funeral pyre in my hands, yet the world asks me for sindoor.” He then concluded with a powerful proclamation: “And she received the sindoor!!! OPERATION SINDOOR!!!”

The actor closed his post with a patriotic salute: “Jai Hind. Jai Hind ki Sena. You shall never stop; you shall never turn back; you shall never bow down… Path of Fire!”

This post marked Bachchan’s first detailed public response since the April 22 attack.

His earlier social media activity featured only blank, black images accompanied by mysterious numbers, which left fans puzzled.

Bachchan now joins several prominent voices from Indian cinema, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Aamir Khan, Mammootty, and Mohanlal, who have publicly condemned the terror strike and praised the Indian Army’s retaliatory operations on May 7, which targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The actor’s statement followed closely on the heels of a major diplomatic development. On Saturday, India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire agreement across all conflict zones after holding high-level military talks.