Guwahati: A team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) based in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh, has successfully scaled Mount Kangchenjunga, the world’s third-highest peak and India’s tallest.

This monumental achievement, confirmed by officials on Thursday, marks the grand finale of the patriotic ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ campaign, which aimed to hoist the national flag atop the highest peak in each of India’s 28 states.

“Led by acclaimed mountaineer Col. Ranveer Singh Jamwal, the expedition to Kangchenjunga, located in Sikkim, culminated on May 18”, the official stated.

The official noted that the Arunachal’s NIMAS team showcased exceptional skill and resilience, achieving a remarkable 100% summit success rate on the challenging peak this season.

Every member who attempted the climb reached the summit, a testament to their rigorous preparation and discipline in extreme weather, the official added.

“This wasn’t just an expedition. It was a tribute to every corner of India. From the dense forests of the Northeast to the icy ramparts of Kangchenjunga, our Tiranga has now flown atop every state’s highest point,” Col. Jamwal stated..

Notably, the Kangchenjunga expedition, flagged off on March 26, 2025, by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, stood as the symbolic “crown” of the campaign.

Unlike Everest’s commercial climbs, Kangchenjunga poses a true challenge with a summit success rate below 40%, highlighting NIMAS’s exceptional preparation and leadership.

Furthermore, the ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ campaign, described as a patriotic initiative, sought to celebrate unity and national pride through adventure.