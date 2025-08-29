Guwahati: India’s gross domestic product (GDP) had grown at a staggering 7.8 per cent in the first quarter that ended on June 30, 2025.

The revelation was made by latest official data which was unveiled on August 29.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The number has raced past all GDP expectations as most analysts had pegged the Q1 FY26 GDP growth at 6.5-7% as per News18.

The Indian economy had enhanced at 6.5% in the same quarter last year.

And it grew at 7.4% in the previous quarter (Q1 FY26).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Real GDP has been estimated to grow by 7.8% in Q1 of FY 2025-26 over the growth rate of 6.5% during Q1 of FY 2024-25,” read a statement from the Union Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation.

News 18 reports, “Real GDP, or GDP at constant prices, in Q1 of FY 2025-26 is estimated at Rs 47.89 lakh crore, against Rs 44.42 lakh crore in Q1 of FY 2024-25.”

Nominal GDP, which weighs in inflation, has had a growth of 8.8% in Q1 of FY 2025-26.

This impressive rise can be attributed to growth in the services sector.

It has pushed Indian economy to a real GVA growth of 7.6% in Q1 of FY 2025-26, the statement added.

Real GVA, is GDP without net product taxes.

Also Read: Nagaland: State signs MoU with SBI on epay Gateway

It shows growth in supply which is predicted at Rs 44.64 lakh crore against Rs 41.47 lakh crore in Q1 of FY 2024-25.

This lead to a growth rate of 7.6%, as per the latest data by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Nominal GVA in Q1 of FY 2025-26 should be Rs 78.25 lakh crore vis-a-vis Rs 71.95 lakh crore in Q1 of FY 2024-25.

This displays a growth rate of 8.8%.