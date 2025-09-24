Guwahati: Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-proclaimed spiritual leader, has been accused of sending sexually explicit messages to young women under his care.

The messages, found on the phones of 50 women associated with the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, span 16 years.

The WhatsApp texts show disturbing details of the abuse, with Chaitanyananda offering overseas trips and wealth in exchange for sexual favors.

In some messages, he even threatened to fail a student if she didn’t comply with his demands.

Chaitanyananda, whose real name is Parthasarathy, has been under investigation for exploiting women over the years.

Despite facing molestation charges in 2009 and 2016, he continued his behavior without facing consequences.

Many of the women targeted were from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, which may have made them hesitant to speak out.

Three female wardens at the ashram are also under investigation for their role in manipulating the women.

The scandal broke in August, leading 17 women to file complaints. Chaitanyananda was last seen in Agra after being in London when the allegations came to light. The police have reopened the 2009 and 2016 molestation cases.

In addition to the abuse charges, Chaitanyananda faces accusations of using fake diplomatic number plates on a car at the ashram.

The ashram authorities have expelled him, condemning his actions as inappropriate.

The unit he led in Delhi is part of the Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetha, a well-known religious organization from South India, which has also condemned his actions.