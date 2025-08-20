Guwahati: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a public hearing at her residence on Wednesday morning, sustaining injuries to her hand and head.

According to reports, a man in his 40s approached the Chief Minister during her weekly ‘Jansunwai’ meeting and suddenly attacked her. Security personnel quickly intervened and apprehended the assailant, who is now being questioned.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Preliminary information identifies the attacker as Rajesh Sakriya, a resident of Rajkot, Gujarat. Sources say his mother, Bhanu, mentioned that Rajesh, a dog lover, was upset over the Supreme Court’s recent ruling to round up stray dogs in Delhi NCR and relocate them to shelters.

Senior BJP leaders and Delhi Police officers rushed to the Chief Minister’s residence to secure the premises. BJP leader Harish Khurana said, “One person present at the meeting attacked the Chief Minister. Doctors are examining her, and we condemn the attack. It should also be investigated whether this was politically motivated.”

Eyewitnesses reported that the attacker initially approached the Chief Minister with papers and was talking to her before launching the sudden assault. BJP leaders have suggested the possibility of a political conspiracy behind the attack. Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that rivals cannot tolerate the Chief Minister’s work on the ground and confirmed that an investigation is underway.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party condemned the attack, saying, “There is no place for violence in a democracy. The attack on Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. Protests and disagreements are acceptable, but violence is not. We hope Delhi Police take strict action against the culprits and that the Chief Minister is completely safe.”

Delhi Police confirmed that an inquiry will be conducted to determine the cause of the security breach, with Police Commissioner SBK Singh personally monitoring the investigation.