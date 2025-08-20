Guwahati: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday criticized the Assam Police for issuing summons to senior journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar of The Wire.

In a post on X, Stalin highlighted that the summons were issued despite the Supreme Court granting protection in a related matter just days earlier.

He also pointed out that no copy of the FIR or details of the case have been provided, leaving only the threat of arrest.

Stalin further warned that Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is being misused as a substitute for the repealed sedition law to suppress independent journalism. “A democracy cannot survive if asking questions is treated as sedition,” he added.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!