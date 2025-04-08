Indian journalist Mitali Mukherjee named Director of Reuters Institute at Oxford

Guwahati: Indian journalist Mitali Mukherjee has been appointed Director of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford.

The announcement was made by Alan Rusbridger, Chair of the Institute’s Steering Committee, and Professor David Doyle, Head of the Department of Politics and International Relations at Oxford.

Mukherjee, who has served as Acting Director since October 2024 following the departure of Rasmus Kleis Nielsen, was selected through an open recruitment process that concluded in late March. She will assume the role with immediate effect.

A seasoned political economy journalist with over two decades of experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Mukherjee has held key editorial positions at The Wire, Mint, CNBC TV18, TV Today, and Doordarshan. She also co-founded two startups focused on civil society engagement and financial literacy. Her work has earned her recognition as a Chevening Fellow, Raisina Young Fellow, and a Red Ink Awards nominee.

Since joining the Reuters Institute in September 2022, Mukherjee has led the Journalist Programmes, expanded global outreach, and secured new sponsorships for the flagship Fellowship Programme. She also played a key role in establishing the Oxford Climate Journalism Network, aimed at enhancing the quality and impact of climate reporting globally.

In a statement following her appointment, Mukherjee said:

“I am honoured to take on the role of Director at the Reuters Institute and to be leading an exceptional team. Our core mission is to explore the future of journalism worldwide through debate, engagement, and research. I look forward to working with the Department of Politics and International Relations, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, and industry partners to further our goals. In a time of global uncertainty, we will continue to remain international in our reach and impact.”

Her appointment was widely welcomed. Alan Rusbridger called her vision “clear and compelling” and praised her leadership as acting director. Professor David Doyle expressed confidence in her ability to build on the Institute’s success.

Antonio Zappulla, CEO of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, also congratulated Mukherjee, calling her appointment a milestone in strengthening independent journalism during a period of industry-wide transformation.

Michael Dixon, Principal of Green Templeton College home to the Institute’s Journalist Fellows highlighted Mukherjee’s positive contributions to the college community and expressed enthusiasm for future collaboration.

Mukherjee takes over from Rasmus Kleis Nielsen, who led the Institute from 2018 to 2024. During his tenure, the Institute produced award-winning global research and initiated key projects focused on climate change, diversity, and artificial intelligence. Nielsen praised Mukherjee’s journalistic integrity and international outlook, calling her “an outstanding choice” to lead the Institute into its next chapter.