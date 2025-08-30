Indore: In a real-life story reminiscent of the 2007 film Jab We Met, a young woman from Indore, Shraddha Tiwari, ran away from home to marry her lover, only to return a week later as another man’s bride.

On August 23, Shraddha, a resident of the MIG police station area, left home intending to marry her boyfriend, Sarthak. However, when she reached the railway station, Sarthak failed to show up and informed her over the phone that he no longer wanted to marry her. Heartbroken and uncertain about her future, Shraddha boarded a train without a destination in mind.

A few hours later, she got off at Ratlam, a location made famous by Jab We Met. It was here that she met Karandeep, an electrician connected to her college in Indore. Upon seeing Shraddha sitting alone, Karandeep approached her and advised her to return home and inform her parents.

Shraddha, however, was determined. “I left home to get married. If I go back unmarried, I cannot live,” she told him. After several attempts to convince her otherwise, Karandeep proposed, and Shraddha accepted. The couple then travelled to Maheshwar-Mandleshwar and tied the knot, eventually reaching Mandsaur.

Meanwhile, Shraddha’s father, Anil Tiwari, had launched a frantic search. He offered a reward of Rs 51,000 for any information about his daughter and even displayed her picture upside down outside their home to attract attention.

On Thursday, Shraddha contacted her father from Mandsaur, assuring him that she was safe. He advised the couple to stay in a hotel for the night before returning to Indore the next day. Some hotels, however, refused to accommodate them, prompting Anil Tiwari to transfer money to Karandeep for train tickets.

Back in Indore, Shraddha and Karandeep visited the MIG police station, where they recorded statements. Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotia confirmed that both are being questioned.

While relieved to have his daughter back, Anil Tiwari said the family would keep Shraddha and Karandeep apart for 10 days. “If, after that, Shraddha still insists on living with Karandeep, we will accept the marriage,” he added.