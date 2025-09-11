Guwahati: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to urgently hear a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the cancellation of the India–Pakistan cricket match scheduled for September 14 in the Asia Cup T20 tournament.

The matter was mentioned before a bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi. When counsel requested the case be listed for Friday, Justice Maheshwari questioned the urgency, stating, “What is the urgency? It’s a match, let it be.” Despite repeated pleas, the bench refused to hear the petition, with Justice Maheshwari remarking, “Every day, one side, other side, there’s a match… one ball…” effectively closing the matter.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The PIL, filed by four law students, argued that holding the match so soon after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor is “against national interest” and disrespects the sacrifices of armed forces and civilians. “Playing with Pakistan sends the opposite message—that while our soldiers are sacrificing their lives, we are celebrating sports with the same country sheltering terrorists. It can also hurt the sentiments of victims’ families,” the petition stated.

The petitioners contended that cricket should not take precedence over national security, citizen safety, or the morale of armed personnel. They claimed the scheduled match could be “detrimental to the security, integrity, and morale of the nation.”

In addition to seeking cancellation, the PIL requested the Ministry of Youth Affairs to implement the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, bringing “season ball” cricket under a recognised National Sports Federation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The petitioners also argued that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), impleaded as a respondent, should be brought under the ministry’s oversight. “It is high time the BCCI comes under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports. Once the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, is implemented, the BCCI will fall under the National Sports Board created under the Act,” said Urvashi Jain, one of the petitioners.