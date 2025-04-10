Guwahati: Amidst significant political debate and nationwide opposition, the Supreme Court of India has listed the hearing of the petitions filed against the constitutionality of the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, on April 16.

Such a legal challenge arose after the Waqf (Amendment) Bill became law, following its passage in Parliament and presidential approval.

As per reports, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Sanjay Kumar, and Justice KV Viswanathan will preside over the hearing of the nine petitions filed against the controversial legislation.

Sources indicated that the petitioners include prominent figures such as AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, the Association of Protection of Civil Rights, Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind president Arshad Madani, Samastha Kerala Jamiatul Ulema, Anjum Kadari, Taiyyab Khan Salmani, Mohammad Shafi, Mohammad Fazlurrahim, and RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha.

According to the reports, the petitioners argued that the recent amendments impose “arbitrary restrictions on Waqf properties and their management,” thereby infringing upon the “religious autonomy of the Muslim community.”

It stated that the petitioners further alleged that “the amendments undermine property rights protected under Article 300A.”

Notably, Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on April 3 and subsequently by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of April 4, following extensive debates in both houses of Parliament.

Moreover, the President of India Droupadi Murmu granted her assent to the bill on April 5.

The act aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties, assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes with provisions intended to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare.