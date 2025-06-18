New Delhi: The funeral of Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Rajveer Singh Chauhan, who lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash in Uttarakhand on June 15, was held in Jaipur on Monday morning with full military honours. In a heart-wrenching moment, his wife, Lieutenant Colonel Deepika Chauhan, herself an officer in the Indian Army, paid her final respects dressed in her ceremonial uniform. Visibly grief-stricken, she stood in silent tribute as the last rites were performed, symbolizing both personal loss and shared service to the nation.

Few lives reflect discipline and valor the way Lt Col. Rajveer Singh Chauhan’s does. From the dusty lanes of rural India to high-stakes military operations, his journey is one of service, sacrifice, and spirit. Col. Chauhan remains an inspiration for the youth and an embodiment of dignity for his peers. But behind the crisp uniform lies a story shaped by modest beginnings, rigorous education, and unwavering national pride.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A life of dedication and excellence

Lt Col. Chauhan was born on 12 April 1988 in Jaipur. Chauhan grew up in a family deeply rooted in discipline and public service. A bright student, he pursued a bachelor’s degree in science before clearing the UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination, an exam known for its rigour and low selection rate. Soon after, he joined the Officers Training Academy (OTA) Chennai, where his leadership, physical prowess, and strategic acumen shaped him into a soldier’s soldier.

He was commissioned in 2008 into the Regiment of Artillery, one of the oldest and most decorated branches of the Indian Army. Rajveer later opted for the elite Army Aviation Corps, a branch that combines infantry intelligence with high-stakes aerial surveillance and support roles. From high-altitude operations in Jammu & Kashmir to counter-insurgency zones in the Northeast, his career was marked by courage under pressure.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Life beyond uniform: family & legacy

Last year, Rajveer retired from the Indian Army service and joined Aryan Aviation as a civilian pilot. Just nine months into this new chapter, he was flying pilgrims on the Kedarnath route when disaster struck on 15 June 2025. Chauhan leaves behind Lt?Col?Deepika, who received the news while caring for their newborn twins. Deepika accompanied his body back to Jaipur for the final rites.

The tragic incident in Uttarakhand

On the morning of 15 June, Rajveer’s helicopter, operating under Aryan Aviation, took off from Kedarnath around 5:20 am. It tragically crashed near Gaurikund due to poor weather and zero visibility, killing all seven on board, including an infant and the pilot, along with one person on the ground. This was the fifth such accident on the Char Dham yatra route in just six weeks, prompting the immediate suspension of helicopter operations by Uttarakhand authorities.

How to become a Lieutenant Colonel in India

In the Indian Army, the journey to Lieutenant Colonel involves more than just years of service. Officers typically take around 13 years to be eligible for this rank. To get there, they must clear initial entrance exams like CDS, undergo physical and written assessments, and complete training at institutions like OTA or NDA. Promotions are based on a mix of merit, fitness, conduct, and command experience. The age limit for becoming a lieutenant colonel is usually 35-37 years, which Rajveer achieved perfectly in time, retiring with full honours after 15 years of decorated service.

A wife’s farewell in uniform

In a moving display of resilience, Lt?Col?Deepika attended the cremation in her Army dress uniform, saluting her beloved as she carried his framed photograph. The ceremony echoed with the chant “Rajveer Amar Rahe” (“May Rajveer live forever”), and ended with his nephew performing the final rites at 10:30 am. Colleagues, dignitaries, and neighbors stood silent as grief-worn parents whispered, “We have lost everything.”

The aftermath: support and safety review

Senior figures, including Cabinet Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore and Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, visited the family to pay respects and expressed deep sorrow for Rajveer’s untimely death. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand’s Civil Aviation Department suspended Aryan Aviation’s operations briefly and launched an investigation into safety on pilgrimage flight routes.

The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Department has since suspended Aryan Aviation’s services pending an inquiry. Meanwhile, national discussions around flight safety, pilot training, and route regulation in pilgrimage zones have reignited. Many aviation experts and former Army pilots are calling for stricter weather protocols and mandatory terrain-specific training for commercial chopper pilots.

Lt Col Rajveer Singh Chauhan was more than just a pilot; he was a son, a husband, a father, and a patriot. His passing has highlighted the quiet courage of India’s servicemen and women, both in uniform and after retirement. He chose a path that served others, even after his military career ended, and that path led to a tragic but heroic end. His wife, now a single mother and a soldier, embodies the spirit of India’s military families: resilient, duty-bound, and brave beyond words. The twins may grow up without their father, but they will grow up with his story: a tale of grit, grace, and service.

As the flames of his funeral pyre rose high, so did the memory of a man who lived for his country, his family, and his values. In his life and death, Lt Col Rajveer Singh Chauhan reminds us of the price of peace and the nobility of quiet sacrifice. As the nation mourns, it also hopes his story prompts stronger safety measures in precarious Himalayan operations.