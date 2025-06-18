Guwahati: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced the launch of a new FASTag-based annual pass priced at Rs 3,000 for “hassle-free-highway travel”.

The Union Minister confirmed on his official social media handle X (Formerly Twitter), stating that the FASTag-based passes will be effective from August 15, 2025, and valid for one year or 200 trips.

“In a transformative step towards hassle-free highway travel, we are introducing a FASTag-based Annual Pass priced at Rs. 3,000, effective from 15th August 2025. We designed this pass exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans. It is valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first,” Gadkari stated.

The Minister stated that this annual pass will enable “seamless and cost-effective travel” across national highways nationwide. A dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be accessible on the Rajmarg Yatra App. The link will also be available on the official websites of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Gadkari asserted that this new policy directly addresses “long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60 km range. He said that the policy will simplify toll payments through a single, affordable transaction.

“By reducing wait times, easing congestion, and minimizing disputes at toll plazas, the Annual Pass aims to deliver a faster and smoother travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners,” Gadkari added.

Notably, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) manage FASTag.