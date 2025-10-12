Guwahati: West Bengal police, on Sunday, arrested three individuals linked to the alleged gang rape of a second-year medical student at a private college in Paschim Bardhaman district.

Authorities also detained a fourth person for questioning regarding his possible involvement.

The police have withheld the names of the arrested suspects, citing the sensitivity of the case.

Officials confirmed that they seized the mobile phones of the three accused, which played a key role in tracking their movements.

Police sealed off the crime scene, located near a jungle adjacent to Paranaganj Kali Bari cremation ground, and deployed drones to conduct extensive searches in the surrounding areas and villages near the college campus.

The victim, originally from Jaleswar, Odisha, was allegedly assaulted on Friday night after leaving the campus with a friend to have dinner.

The victim’s parents traveled to Durgapur and filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the New Township police station.

The young woman is currently receiving treatment at the medical college hospital, and her condition is reportedly improving. She has also provided a statement to the police.

Investigators revealed that they used a mobile phone tower-dumping technique to identify the suspects.

Police are exploring whether more individuals were involved and whether the accused were known to the survivor or her companion. The friend who accompanied the victim is also under scrutiny.

According to police sources, the perpetrators allegedly used the victim’s phone to summon additional suspects to the crime scene, which helped law enforcement identify the accused through their phone numbers.

The survivor’s father has appealed to the West Bengal government to take strong action against the culprits, expressing suspicion about the friend’s potential involvement.

“I urge the state government to ensure the safety of women and girls in West Bengal. The police must take proactive measures to apprehend all accused,” he said.

Forensic teams collected evidence from the crime site on Saturday.

Meanwhile, representatives from the West Bengal Commission for Women, the West Bengal Doctors’ Forum (WBDF), and Abhaya Manch planned to visit the college to meet the survivor and her family.

WBDF President Dr. Kaushik Chaki condemned the gang rape in strong terms.

The incident has sparked political controversy between the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition parties.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi condemned the attack and called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure swift justice.

Police also continue their search for additional suspects as the investigation proceeds.