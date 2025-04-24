The Kalma or Kalima, what is also known as the Six Traditions or Six Phrases, are six Islamic prayers which are the basic beliefs of Muslims all around the world

Some of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack was asked to recite the Kalma in order to prove their religious identity.

Those who failed to do so were brutally shot on the spot by the terrorists.

An associate professor of Bengali from Assam University, Debashish Bhattarcharya, got saved out of sheer luck as he knew Kalma, which he recited in front of the terrorists at Pahalgam.

These are the six Islamic prayers known as Kalma or Kalima

1. First Kalima: Tayyab (Purity)

Laaa Ilaaha Illa-llaahu Muhammadur-Rasoolu-llaah



There is none worthy of worship except Allah and Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah

2. Second Kalima: Shahadat (Testimony)

Ash-hadu Al-laaa Ilaaha Illa-llaahu Wahdahoo Laa Shareeka Lahoo Wa-Ash-hadu Anna Muhammadan ‘Abduhoo Wa Rasooluhu.



I bear witness that there is none worthy of worship except Allah, the One alone, without a partner, and I bear witness that Muhammad is His servant and Messenger

3. Third Kalima: Tamjeed (Glorification)

Subhaana-llaahi Walhamdu Lillaahi Walaaa Ilaaha Illa-llaahu Wallaahu Akbar. Walaa Hawla Walaa Quwwata Illaa Billaahi-l ‘Aliyyil ‘Azeem.



Glory be to Allah and all praise be to Allah, there is none worthy of worship except Allah, and Allah is the Greatest. There is no might or power except from Allah, the Exalted, the Great One.

4. Fourth Kalima: Tauheed (Unity)

Laaa Ilaaha Illa-llaahu Wahdahoo Laa Shareeka-lahoo Lahu-l Mulku Walahu-l Hamdu Yuhyee Wayumeetu Wahuwa Hayyu-l Laa Yamootu Abadan Abada. Dhu-l Jalaali Wal Ikraam. Biyadihil Khair. Wahuwa Alaa Kulli Shai-’in Qadeer.



There is none worthy of worship except Allah. He is alone and has no partner. To Him belongs the Kingdom and for Him is all praise. He gives life and causes death. In His hand is all good and He has power over everything

5. Fifth Kalima: Astaghfar (Penitence)

Astaghfiru-llaaha Rabbi Min Kulli Dhambin Adhnabtuhoo ‘Amadan Aw Khata-an Sirran Aw ‘Alaaniyata-wn Wa-atoobu Ilaihi Min-adh Dhambi-l Ladhee A’lamu Wamina-dh Dhambi-l Ladhi Laaa A’lamu Innaka Anta ‘Allaamu-l Ghuyoobi Wasattaaru-l ‘Uyoobi Wa Ghaffaaru-dh Dhunubi Walaa Hawla Walaa Quwwata Illaa Billaahi-l ‘Aliyyil ‘Azeem.



I seek forgiveness from Allah, who is my Creator and Cheriser, from every sin I committed knowingly or unknowingly, secretly or openly. I also seek His forgiveness for all sins which I am aware of or am not aware of. Certainly, You (O Allah!), are the Knower of the hidden and the Concealer of mistakes and the Forgiver of sins. And there is no power and no strength except Allah, the Highest, the Greatest.



6. Sixth Kalima: Radde Kufr (Rejecting Disbelief)

Allaa-humma Inneee A’udhu-bika Min An Ushrika Bika Shay-awn Wa-ana A’lamu Bihee Wa- astaghfiruka Limaa Laaa A’lamu Bihee Tubtu ‘Anhu Wata-barraatu Mina-l Kufri Wash-shirki Wal-kidhbi Wal-gheebati Wal-bid’ati Wan-nameemati Wal-fawahishi Wal-buhtaani Wal-m’aasi Kulli-haa Wa-Aslamtu Wa-aqoolu Laaa Ilaaha Illa-llaahu Muhammadu-r Rasoolu-llah.



O, Allah! I seek refuge in You from that I should ascribe any partner with You knowingly. I seek Your forgiveness for the sin of which I have no knowledge. I repent from it. And becoming disgusted by disbelief and idolatry, lying and backbiting, innovation and slander, lewdness and abomination, and all other acts of disobedience, I submit to Your will. I believe and declare that there is none worthy of worship except Allah and Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah.