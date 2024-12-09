Guwahati: Nazib Ismail Russell, Bangladesh’s pioneering international badminton umpire, passed away in Guwahati, India, while officiating an international badminton tournament.

He was 52 years old.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He was a member of the Badminton World Federation’s panel of umpires.

Also Read: INDIA Bloc to protest over Manipur issue in Delhi

Nazib was also a current executive committee member of the Bangladesh Badminton Federation, playing a pivotal role in maintaining international connections for the federation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to reports, he passed away of a cardiac arrest.

Also Read: Assam: Cook reportedly assaulted at MLA Hostel in Guwahati

Reports also stated that Nazib had no known history of significant illness, and it is suspected that he suffered a heart attack.

The Bangladesh Badminton Federation is currently making arrangements to bring back his body.

His body is expected to be handed over to his family through the international border in the Meghalaya-Bangladesh border.