Tibet hit by 4.2 magnitude earthquake amid ongoing tremors

Guwahati: Tibet experienced another earthquake on Sunday, with a magnitude of 4.2, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremor occurred at 12:47 PM IST at a shallow depth of 10 km, increasing the likelihood of aftershocks.

The earthquake’s coordinates were recorded at latitude 28.33 N and longitude 87.52 E.

This quake adds to a series of recent seismic events in the region. On January 30, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck the same area, following aftershocks from previous tremors. Prior to that, a 4.5 magnitude quake hit on January 27, and a 4.4 magnitude tremor was recorded on January 24.

The spate of shallow earthquakes raises concerns, as these quakes tend to cause more surface-level damage.

Tibet’s position along a major tectonic fault line, where the Indian plate collides with the Eurasian plate, makes the region highly susceptible to seismic activity.

Authorities are monitoring the situation, but the full extent of the impact from these recent quakes remains uncertain.