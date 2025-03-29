Fresh 5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar

Guwahati: A earthquake struck Myanmar near its capital, Naypyidaw, on March 29, following the devastating 7.7 magnitude quake that hit Mandalay a day earlier, killing over 1,000 people.

The latest quake occurred at 2:50 pm at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Authorities are yet to assess the damage or report casualties from this aftershock, which shook the same region affected by Friday’s disaster.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The recent tremor came as rescue teams worked to repair damaged roads and infrastructure in Naypyidaw, where electricity, phone, and internet services remain disrupted.

The death toll from the 7.7 magnitude earthquake on March 28 has risen to 1,002, with 2,376 reported injuries, according to Myanmar’s state media. The USGS has warned that the fatalities could potentially exceed 10,000 as rescue operations continue.

In response to the tragedy, India has launched “Operation Brahma,” delivering 15 tonnes of relief supplies, including solar lamps, food packets, and kitchen kits, to Myanmar via an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to assisting Myanmar during this crisis, with the Ministry of External Affairs calling India a “First Responder” in aiding its neighbor.