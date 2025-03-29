Guwahati: The death toll from a massive 7.7 and 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar and Thailand on Friday morning has passed 1,000, as rescuers dug through the rubble of collapsed buildings in a desperate search for survivors.

Myanmar’s military-led government on Saturday stated that the massive earthquake killed at least 1,002 people and nearly 2,376 injured with 30 others missing in Myanmar’s Mandalay region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“There is a possibility of a rising death toll, as the authorities are still collecting the detailed figures”, said the statement.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok city authorities stated that the authorities have found six people dead so far, 26 injured and 47 are still missing, most from a construction site near the capital’s popular Chatuchak market.

On Saturday, the authorities brought heavy equipment in to move the tons of rubbles but hope was fading among friends and family members of the missing that they would be found alive, the authorities stated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following the massive earthquake, several countries, including India, have stepped forward to help Myanmar and Thailand.