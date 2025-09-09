Guwahati: Air India and IndiGo on Tuesday suspended their flight operations between New Delhi and Kathmandu after Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport was temporarily closed amid escalating anti-government protests.

The political unrest in Nepal intensified following the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, prompting airlines to halt services for passenger safety.

Air India confirmed the cancellation of multiple flights on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route, including AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218, and AI211/212. “We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates,” the airline said. One Air India flight reportedly returned to Delhi after smoke was observed at Kathmandu airport during its final approach. The carrier operates six flights daily on this route.

IndiGo, the low-cost carrier, also suspended services and informed passengers via social media. “In view of the prevailing situation in #Kathmandu, the airport has been closed for operations.

Consequently, all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now,” the airline tweeted. It added that passengers could opt for alternate flights or claim refunds through its website.

Nepal Airlines has likewise cancelled its flights between Delhi and Kathmandu.

With demonstrations spreading across several regions of Nepal and indefinite curfews reimposed in parts of Kathmandu, authorities have not yet confirmed when normal flight operations will resume at Tribhuvan International Airport.