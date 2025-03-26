Nepal: Protests erupt over dismissal of NEA Chief Kulman Ghising

Guwahati: Mass protests broke out across Nepal on Tuesday following the sudden removal of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Managing Director Kulman Ghising, who was dismissed from his post on Monday evening.

Demonstrators gathered in the streets, demanding Ghising’s reinstatement and clashed with police near the parliament in Kathmandu.

Tensions escalated as protesters attempted to breach restricted areas, resulting in scuffles with security forces. Later in the evening, the All Nepal National Independent Students Union (Revolutionary) burned an effigy of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, condemning the government’s decision to sack Ghising.

The dismissal was formalized during a cabinet meeting at Singha Durbar on Monday, which appointed Hitendra Dev Shakya as the new Managing Director of NEA.

Shakya, who previously held the position before being replaced by Ghising, had been fighting a protracted legal battle over his removal. Despite 31 hearings in the Supreme Court, his case remained unresolved.

Shakya’s reappointment, just six days before his original term was set to expire, has sparked widespread criticism. Many allege that his return, backed by the ruling Nepali Congress and CPN-UML alliance, prioritizes political interests over the stability of the NEA.

Ghising, widely celebrated for transforming Nepal’s electricity sector and eliminating up to 18-hour-long power cuts, had consistently received high performance scores during his tenure.

However, his dismissal was reportedly justified by a poorly rated performance review, which many believe was manipulated. While his self-assessment for fiscal year 2023-24 claimed a score of 98.99%, the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation awarded him a zero in its evaluation. In prior years, Ghising’s performance scores were 94.23% and 98.94%, highlighting his significant contributions.

Protesters have accused the government of political interference and condemned the move as a “reactionary” decision. Chants of “Ujyalo Nepal Zindabad” (Long Live Bright Nepal) and “Adharo Sarkar Murdabad” (Down with the Dark Government) echoed through the streets.

“Kulman Ghising had three months left in his tenure, but he was removed through a political coup. This decision by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli undermines democracy, and we are back on the streets to fight for institutional integrity,” said Narayan Sharma, a protester.

Public outrage continues to grow, with many questioning the government’s motives and its impact on Nepal’s energy sector.