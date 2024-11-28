Guwahati: The body of Suvendu Choudhary, the Principal Chief Safety Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway), was recovered late Wednesday after an intensive four-day search operation.

The officer’s body was recovered at Demwe in Tezu district of Arunachal Pradesh, around eight river kilometres downstream of Lohit river.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Senior officers of the NF Railway soon reached the location upon receiving the information.

Also Read: Assam govt appoints Vinay Gupta as new chief wildlife warden

The 55-year-old officer went missing on Sunday after being swept away by the strong currents of the Lohit river while visiting Parshuram Kund.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army and local police have been conducting extensive search and rescue operations at Parshuram Kund and downstream locations to trace the officer.

As many as 12 boats were deployed with patrol teams to search all possible locations, including three areas where the river widens.