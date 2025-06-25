Guwahati: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has issued a 10-day ultimatum to the state government, particularly the Department of Sports, seeking a written clarification on its charter of demands related to sports infrastructure and administration.

Addressing the media at the Arunachal Press Club on Tuesday, AAPSU Games and Sports Secretary Zentle Mosu said that while funds have been sanctioned over the years for the development of the Sange Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) in Chimpu, there has been no visible progress in infrastructure construction or maintenance. The union has called for transparency in the utilization of these funds.

Expressing concern over the state of sports promotion and talent development, Mosu said that the existing infrastructure and administrative structure are inadequate and poorly managed.

The AAPSU has called for the immediate creation of District Sports Officer (DSO) posts in all districts, pointing out that several districts currently lack regular officers. It recommended that recruitment be conducted through the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission to ensure merit-based appointments.

The union also demanded the regular appointment of coaches and instructors for all 14 sanctioned sports disciplines, citing the shortage of trained personnel as a challenge to athlete development. Additionally, it highlighted the absence of full-time wardens in both the boys’ and girls’ hostels at SLSA as a concern for student welfare and discipline.

AAPSU further called for an increase in the number of students admitted to the academy from two to five per district and urged the state government to expedite the establishment of the proposed SLSA at Miao in Changlang district.

Despite earlier announcements, the project has not seen any progress, the union said, and stressed the need to address the requirements of youth from the Tirap, Changlang, and Longding (TCL) region.

The union stated that failure to respond within the given timeframe may lead to democratic forms of protest, including the closure of the Sports Director’s office.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the creation of posts for DSOs, coaches, and deputy directors under the Directorate of Sports and SLSA is under consideration and awaiting government approval.