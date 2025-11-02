Guwahati: Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu reaffirmed his government’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption, saying strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty, according to a report by The Arunachal Times.

“No form of corruption will be tolerated by the state government, and those found guilty will be taken to task as per the rule of the land,” the chief minister said, referring to the alleged misappropriation of government funds in the land acquisition process for the Lada-Sarli section of the Frontier Highway.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Grong Buddha Park in West Kameng district on Saturday, Khandu said he learned of the alleged misappropriation after returning from Delhi and immediately ordered a high-level committee to investigate.

“I have also given directions that, based on the preliminary report, all those held responsible for the fiasco be suspended with immediate effect for a free and fair inquiry. Suspension orders will be out in a day or two,” he said.

He added, “We have seen similar instances before and understand how such practices affect the timely completion of a project.”

“It is unfortunate that now this Frontier Highway project, particularly the Lada to Sarli stretch, will suffer,” Khandu said.

“Inquiries upon inquiries will be conducted, police will investigate, and the matter will drag on in court. This is very unfortunate and condemnable,” he said.

Calling it a “nonsense act,” Khandu assured that anyone found guilty, whether a government official or a member of the public, would not be spared.

The chief minister praised the West Kameng administration for completing the land acquisition process in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

He also thanked the local people for cooperating and expressed hope that other districts along the highway would follow West Kameng’s example.

Khandu also congratulated the people of West Kameng, especially those in Singchung, on the foundation laying of Grong Buddha Park, which he said would become a tourist destination.

The park, designed to combine development with spirituality, will include a Buddha statue, monastery, stupas, museum, water body, guest house, hostel, library, cafeteria, office, reception area, parking, kiosks, resting huts, garden, and courtyard.

“Once completed, it will serve as a serene centre of faith and reflection while also promoting tourism, local livelihood, and cultural preservation in the region,” he said.

On the occasion, the chief minister launched three apps: the ‘Yakatopia’ app for tourism, the ‘Choo-mantar’ app to educate children on good touch and bad touch, and the ‘Yodha Bandhu’ app for tele-counselling and awareness for youth affected by substance abuse.