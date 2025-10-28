Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu spoke on “the state’s remarkable strides in the sports sector, reaffirming his government’s commitment to nurturing talent through a strengthened and inclusive sporting ecosystem.”

Sharing on X Khandu lauded the achievements of athletes from the state at national and international platforms, while vowing to further intensify support to sports and youth development.

“Our state continues to shine on the national and international stage, a testament to the talent, hard work, and determination of our sportspersons,” Khandu said, expressing pride in the consistent rise of athletes from the state across disciplines.

He added the government’s reforms, coupled with targeted investments, have contributed to transforming the sporting landscape, paving the way for athletes to excel at the highest levels.

The chief minister emphasised that the state government would continue investing in modern infrastructure, athlete welfare, and capacity-building initiatives.

“The state government remains fully committed to continuing its unwavering support to sports and athletes, ensuring that every talent gets the platform it deserves,” he added.

Khandu reiterated that every child with sporting talent must find encouragement and opportunity.

The ‘PEMA 3.0’ governance theme, focused on reforms and growth, has prioritised sports infrastructure and human resource development, enabling rural and emerging athletes to access high-quality training, coaching, exposure, and competitive platforms, officials said.