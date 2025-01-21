Arunachal CM unveils historic T-55 Russian tank in Changlang

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu unveiled a T-55 Russian-made tank at the World War II Cemetery in Jairampur, Changlang district, marking an important moment in the state’s military history.

The tank, which was inducted into the Indian Army in 1965, is now decommissioned but remains a symbol of India’s armoured warfare legacy.

Khandu shared the unveiling on social media, calling it a proud moment and praising the tank for its role in India’s military history. “Though now decommissioned, it stands as a testament to the bravery and dedication of our soldiers,” he wrote.

The T-55 tank is part of a broader initiative to honor India’s military heritage. Four tanks are already displayed in Arunachal, with a total of eight planned across the state. Lt Col TC Tayum played a key role in bringing these tanks to Arunachal, which aim to inspire patriotism, particularly among the youth.

This initiative helps preserve the memories of India’s military heroes for future generations.