ITANAGAR: A devastating fire claimed the lives of an elderly couple in Rina village, Lower Siang district, Arunachal on Wednesday morning.

The victims, Nyato Rina and his wife Hemme Rina, both over 90 years old, were trapped when the fire broke out around 3:30 am while they were asleep.

Hemme died at the scene, while Nyato succumbed to severe burn injuries the following evening at Bakin Pertin General Hospital in Pasighat.

The fire completely destroyed their kutcha house. Local authorities were initially unaware of the incident, but Nari Circle Officer Tage Asha later received a report confirming the deaths and the extent of the damage.

In the wake of the tragedy, local leaders and organizations have stepped in to provide support and humanitarian aid to the grieving family.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.