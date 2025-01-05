Pasighat: Forest officials in Daporijo in Arunachal Pradesh‘s Upper Subansiri district, recently seized a significant amount of wild animal carcasses and meat from local markets during routine checks conducted on New Year’s Eve.

The haul included various mammals, rodents, birds, and reptiles.

Despite the seizures, no arrests were made. DFO (T) Boken Pao attributed the ongoing issue to the high demand for wild meat, particularly among affluent individuals.

“The increasing demand and high prices are incentivizing both the hunters and those who consume it,” he stated.

To address the problem, the divisional forest office, in collaboration with the Kamle forest division, the district administration, and local student unions, has organized awareness programs to educate the public about wildlife conservation.

However, DFO Pao lamented that hunting and trading of wild meat continue unabated in Daporijo’s markets.

He urged community leaders in Upper Subansiri to actively participate in wildlife protection efforts.

Furthermore, DFO Pao highlighted the challenges faced by forest officials in combating illegal hunting due to limited manpower and vehicles.