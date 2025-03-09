Guwahati: A rare bar-headed goose was rescued at Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh‘s West Kameng district, on Saturday after being shot by miscreants.

Youths from Lish village found the injured bird between the local hot spring and the helipad.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Senior Veterinary Officer Darge Tsering successfully removed a bullet pellet from the goose after a one-hour operation and administered necessary medication.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. The administration, WWF India, and village communities are collaborating to ensure the safety of these birds,” said IFS officer Dhanisha Bhaniwal.

This incident follows another reported case in Dirang, prompting Bomdila Forest Division DFO Obang Tayeng to take decisive action.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Officials from the forest, veterinary departments, and WWF are working together to protect these migratory birds,” DFO Tayeng said.

“I have instructed all Range Forest Officers (RFOs) to be vigilant and ensure the birds’ safe stay, as sightings have also been reported in new locations like Morshing and Bichom,” he said.

The arrival of a significant number of bar-headed geese in Bichom village, Singchung subdivision, is a first, according to All Bugun Students’ Union president Sani Bachung.

“I have urged all Gaon Buras (GBs), student unions, and community-based organizations (CBOs) to raise awareness among their communities,” Bachung added.

Recognizing the ecological importance of the Chug valley habitat, DFO Tayeng has issued an order under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, banning hunting, trapping, poaching, or any activity that disturbs or harms migratory birds in the area.

The order warns that violators will face strict legal action under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and other relevant laws.