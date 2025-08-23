Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching jobs or positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teaching Assistant in the Department of National Securities Studies in 2025.

Name of post : Teaching Assistant in Department of National Securities Studies

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. M.A.in Defence Studies/ Defence and Strategic Studies/National Security Studies with minimum 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) from an accredited Indian University.

2. Candidate must have cleared/qualified the National Eligibility Test NET/SLET/SET in defence and Strategic Studies.

3. Candidates who got Ph.D Degree shall get exemption from the requirement of NET/SLET/SET.

Salary : Consolidated Salary of Rs. 1000/- per class to maximum of Rs. 35,000/- per month. No other allowances will be admissible

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 01.09.2025 from 10.30 am onwards at Office Chamber of the Head, Department of Head, National Security Studies, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Arunachal Pradesh, Doimukh-791112

How to apply :

Interested candidates may appear for a walk in interview on the date and time mentioned above

along with the bio-data stating qualifications, experience, specialization etc. with original of supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here