Dibrugarh: The Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles organised a ‘Fit India Run’ in Khonsa Town in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on Friday as part of the Fit India Movement.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 170 individuals, including residents of Arunachal’s Khonsa Town, villagers from Longding Circle and Laju Circle, school students, and fitness enthusiasts who travelled from Dimapur, Assam, and neighbouring regions to take part in the initiative.

The run was flagged off by Wanglam Sawin, MLA of Khonsa East, who lauded the efforts of the Assam Rifles in fostering unity, youth engagement, and physical well-being among the people of Tirap District.

He appreciated the inclusive nature of the event, which saw enthusiastic participation across all age groups and communities.

The Khonsa Battalion has been consistently promoting fitness, discipline, and constructive youth engagement through community-centric initiatives.

Today’s run served not only as a platform to encourage a healthy lifestyle but also as an opportunity to strengthen the bond between the security forces and the local populace.

Participants displayed exceptional zeal and determination throughout the route, reflecting the growing awareness and commitment to the national Fit India Campaign.

The event concluded with all participants taking a collective pledge to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle and to promote the message of fitness and well-being within their respective communities — truly upholding the spirit of the Assam Rifles’ motto, “Friends of the Hill People.”