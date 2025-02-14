Arunachal: Lower Dibang administration issues public travel

Guwahati: The Lower Dibang Valley district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has issued a public advisory warning travelers to exercise extreme caution due to heavy snowfall and continuous rainfall.

The adverse weather conditions have severely disrupted transportation, particularly in Mayodia, where roadblocks are anticipated.

To ensure public safety, the administration has urged commuters to avoid unnecessary travel and be prepared for potential risks.

Emergency helpline numbers have been shared to provide immediate support to residents and travellers.

The district authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure a swift response and assistance.

Travellers are advised to follow all safety precautions while navigating through the affected routes.

Residents and travellers can reach out to the following emergency contact numbers for assistance:

SDO Hunli: 7630064294

DDMO, Roing: 8794757424 / 8787305269

OC/PS, Hunli: 8259009409 / 7627944752

OC, 62 RCC Hunli: 9721028129